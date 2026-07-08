World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 21,833 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in eBay were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.61.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $8,704,416. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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