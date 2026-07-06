World Investment Advisors Sells 1,780 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TSG Advice Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $820.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $853.32 and its 200 day moving average is $552.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $880.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here