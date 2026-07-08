World Investment Advisors Sells 6,486 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,643,309,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,567,410,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,927,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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