Worthington Financial Partners LLC Invests $875,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Keenan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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