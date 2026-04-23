WP Advisors LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $304.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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