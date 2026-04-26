W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of W.P. Carey worth $62,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 176.30%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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