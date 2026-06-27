WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 18,230 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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