W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 53,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,355.00 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,419.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,202.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,230.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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