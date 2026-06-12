W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,756,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,212.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,315.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $906.52 and a 12-month high of $1,349.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,113.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.28, for a total transaction of $1,658,048.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,745,625.48. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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