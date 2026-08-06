Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 194.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,462,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 274,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $21,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,818 shares of the company's stock worth $114,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WH opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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