Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.4% of III Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. III Capital Management's holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.27.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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