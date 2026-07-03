Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,648 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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