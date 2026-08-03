Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 44,357 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,961 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 7,568 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $99.31 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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