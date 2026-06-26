Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,033 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Yahoo Finance: SoFi deepens AI-powered trading ambitions with Composer deal

SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Positive Sentiment: SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Zacks: SoFi is attracting investor attention

SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk. Negative Sentiment: An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. InsiderTrades: Insider selling by SoFi EVP

An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so there is little evidence of a new short-squeeze setup to drive the stock higher.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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