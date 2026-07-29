Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $62,600,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

XENE stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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