Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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