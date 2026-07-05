XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,222 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of XPO worth $19,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,403,973,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after buying an additional 1,036,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 736,224 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in XPO by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after acquiring an additional 499,220 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $403,684,000 after acquiring an additional 261,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

XPO Stock Down 0.1%

XPO stock opened at $206.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $232.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $237.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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