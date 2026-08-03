XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,792 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of XPO worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about XPO

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year earlier and ahead of the roughly $1.48–$1.49 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to approximately $2.35 billion, surpassing analysts’ $2.28 billion forecast. XPO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year earlier and ahead of the roughly $1.48–$1.49 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to approximately $2.35 billion, surpassing analysts’ $2.28 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: LTL performance drove profitability gains. Management cited productivity improvements, stronger pricing and favorable freight trends, with artificial intelligence helping improve network efficiency and operating margins. XPO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI-Driven Margin Gains

Management cited productivity improvements, stronger pricing and favorable freight trends, with artificial intelligence helping improve network efficiency and operating margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in the near-term outlook. XPO expects its third-quarter LTL operating ratio to be below 81% and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Greater demand from manufacturers and improved pricing support the company’s expectations. XPO Margin Outlook

XPO expects its third-quarter LTL operating ratio to be below 81% and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Greater demand from manufacturers and improved pricing support the company’s expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the favorable earnings reaction, XPO trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in freight demand, weaker pricing or failure to deliver the projected margin expansion.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $201.25 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.86.

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About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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