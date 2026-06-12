Xponance LLC Acquires 26,203 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,704 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Xponance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $100,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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