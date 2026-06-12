Xponance LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Xponance LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.65 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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