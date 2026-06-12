Xponance LLC Buys 26,372 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,063 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Uber to $3.35, above the current Street consensus of $2.95, reinforcing expectations that profitability can continue to improve.

Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Uber to $3.35, above the current Street consensus of $2.95, reinforcing expectations that profitability can continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain encouraged by Uber’s robotaxi strategy, including European autonomous ride pilots and continued investment in self-driving technology, which could expand the platform’s long-term growth opportunities.

Investors remain encouraged by Uber’s robotaxi strategy, including European autonomous ride pilots and continued investment in self-driving technology, which could expand the platform’s long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Uber and Banco Santander launched a financing platform of up to €1 billion for European fleet operators, which may help support driver supply and strengthen Uber’s ecosystem in a key international market.

Uber and Banco Santander launched a financing platform of up to €1 billion for European fleet operators, which may help support driver supply and strengthen Uber’s ecosystem in a key international market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Uber shares are still about 30% below their record high, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for a pullback opportunity rather than signaling a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

Recent commentary noted Uber shares are still about 30% below their record high, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for a pullback opportunity rather than signaling a fresh catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Uber sued New York City to block a new driver deactivation law, arguing it could hurt rider safety and its ability to manage the marketplace; while this could protect operations, the dispute adds regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Uber sued New York City to block a new driver deactivation law, arguing it could hurt rider safety and its ability to manage the marketplace; while this could protect operations, the dispute adds regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying as Waymo and Bolt continue expanding, which could pressure Uber’s ride-hailing market share and pricing power over time.

Competition is intensifying as Waymo and Bolt continue expanding, which could pressure Uber’s ride-hailing market share and pricing power over time. Negative Sentiment: A driver study suggesting Uber keeps a larger share of fares in some cities could attract more scrutiny over take rates and driver economics, potentially creating reputational and regulatory headwinds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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