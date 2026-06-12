Xponance LLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Xponance LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,447,281 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $412.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $389.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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