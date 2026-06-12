Xponance LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Xponance LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,318,325,000 after buying an additional 797,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,750,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $515.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.14. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $522.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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