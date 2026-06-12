Xponance LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Xponance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Xponance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Tokenized Treasuries Are Moving Onto the XRP Ledger

JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. JPMorgan deploys $20bn in Gulf

Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now.

Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own.

Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s subpoenas in the “debanking” probe create headline risk and could lead to regulatory scrutiny of JPMorgan’s account-closure practices. DoJ subpoenas major banks over account closures

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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