Xponance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Xponance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $70,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. ExxonMobil estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. ExxonMobil estimate update

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Energy sector strength article

Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Beaumont complex work

Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the head of Exxon’s global trading unit is retiring may prompt some management-watchful investors, but there is no indication yet of a broader business impact. Trading head retirement

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.7%

XOM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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