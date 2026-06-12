Xponance LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 930.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,025 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,140 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Xponance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $104,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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