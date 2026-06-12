Xponance LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Xponance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $124,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $486.04 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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