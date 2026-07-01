XXEC Inc. Acquires 58,226 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 509.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,661 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 58,226 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 5.9% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.54. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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