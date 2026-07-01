XXEC Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 477.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 141,586 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 4.0% of XXEC Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,189,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $361,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 346.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after purchasing an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $64,407,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $118.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here