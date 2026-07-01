XXEC Inc. Purchases 452,185 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 487.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,020 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 452,185 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.9% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $3,171,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $19,519,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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