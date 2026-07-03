Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.82% of Xylem worth $272,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after buying an additional 413,904 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $361,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.8%

Xylem stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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