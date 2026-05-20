Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Xylem were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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