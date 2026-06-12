Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xylem worth $100,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of XYL opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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