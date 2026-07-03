Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 165,097 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 481.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,368 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,097 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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