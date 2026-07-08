Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 37,529 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company's stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 9,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $574,885.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,687.79. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $66,913.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,483.15. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,099 shares of company stock worth $6,673,100. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elastic from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic N.V. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $450.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.66 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 21.14%.Elastic's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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