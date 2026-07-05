Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 503.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Leidos were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $318,839,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $242,464,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 997,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here