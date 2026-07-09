Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of AvePoint worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,404,543 shares of the company's stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,173,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 417,625 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,824,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AvePoint Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVPT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Report on AVPT

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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