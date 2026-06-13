Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 132,074 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 5,724.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,381 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 132,074 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,800,550,000 after buying an additional 625,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,150,420,000 after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.11 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

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About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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