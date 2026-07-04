Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 37,001 Shares of Crane $CR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Crane worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 314.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 56,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crane by 44.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Crane by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

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Crane Stock Up 0.1%

Crane stock opened at $217.81 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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