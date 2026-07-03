Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 40,299 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $497,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company's stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.32.

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Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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