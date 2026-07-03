Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 47,298 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 329.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

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Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.27. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted multiple ongoing Insulet clinical programs, including Optimal-B, Omnipod 6 vs. Omnipod 5, and the EVOLVE trial for Omnipod M. These studies may support the long-term growth story by expanding evidence for Omnipod systems and the company’s type 2 diabetes opportunity. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted multiple ongoing Insulet clinical programs, including Optimal-B, Omnipod 6 vs. Omnipod 5, and the EVOLVE trial for Omnipod M. These studies may support the long-term growth story by expanding evidence for Omnipod systems and the company’s type 2 diabetes opportunity. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article argued that Insulet is a high-quality growth company trading at a reasonable PEG ratio, reinforcing the view that the stock may have upside potential if growth remains strong. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha article argued that Insulet is a high-quality growth company trading at a reasonable PEG ratio, reinforcing the view that the stock may have upside potential if growth remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 5. The upcoming earnings date keeps attention on execution and guidance, but it is not a direct catalyst by itself. Article Title

Insulet said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 5. The upcoming earnings date keeps attention on execution and guidance, but it is not a direct catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced a class-action lawsuit against Insulet and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws for investors who bought shares during the stated class period. Litigation risk and possible legal costs can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced a class-action lawsuit against Insulet and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws for investors who bought shares during the stated class period. Litigation risk and possible legal costs can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices from Howard G. Smith and Robbins LLP reinforced the same securities-fraud class-action overhang, adding to investor caution around PODD. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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