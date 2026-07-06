Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 8,748 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Duolingo worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock worth $853,184,000 after buying an additional 2,033,611 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 33,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $18,345,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,456,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $468.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864. Company insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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