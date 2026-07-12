Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.14% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Patria Investments Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 568,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,072. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $735.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Patria Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Patria Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,100. The trade was a 27.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

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Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited NYSE: PAX is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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