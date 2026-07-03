Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 109,083 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,083 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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