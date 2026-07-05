Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 264,778 Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,778 shares of the closed-end fund's stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,512 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

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Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Franklin Resources's payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Franklin Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report).

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