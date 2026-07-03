Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 42,644 Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Valero Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd initiated a new position in Valero Energy, buying 42,644 shares valued at about $10.5 million in the first quarter.
  • Valero reported strong first-quarter earnings, with EPS of $4.22 versus analyst expectations of $3.16, and revenue of $32.38 billion that also beat estimates.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, while analysts’ views remain generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $247.59.
  • Interested in Valero Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $10,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 203 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $267.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $249.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Valero Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
From Porter & Company (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines