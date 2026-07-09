Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,399 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Ralliant were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ralliant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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