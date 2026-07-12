Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,169 shares of the company's stock after selling 143,344 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,351,817 shares of the company's stock worth $266,177,000 after buying an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,703,734 shares of the company's stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 1,425,583 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 912,121 shares of the company's stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,190,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,278,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,804. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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