Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 587.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,771 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 113,449 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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