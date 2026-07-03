Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 368.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,442 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 772,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,905,000 after buying an additional 290,050 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 78.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company's stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 21,208 shares of the company's stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Article Title

UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Article Title

PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure.

News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact.

PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term.

Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo’s North America top-line trends were still under pressure and that the stock may be losing momentum with retail investors could weigh on sentiment into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.96 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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